Visit Woolworth Walk for Modern Dimensional Landscapes

Woolworth Walk will feature artist Cindy Lou Chenard in Dimensions, on display in its FW Gallery through Monday, November 29. There will be a reception for visitors to meet the artist on Friday, November 5, from 5-7 p.m.

Chenard works in both two and three dimensions to create modern landscape and abstract works with rich tones. A NC native, she has been painting since childhood and has a degree from North Carolina State University College of Design. “I cut thin layers of wood and paint them using clean lines and solid colors,” Chenard says of her process. “I am drawn to the clean simple lines of mid-century modern artists. I love to play with light and shadow to emphasize a sense of space.”

Dimensions will feature new, original works, including modern dimensional paintings depicting the Blue Ridge Mountains at sunset and pieces from her abstract series, The Long, Long Wait, which was inspired by the pandemic shutdown. “I experimented with the dried paint from the bottoms of my mixing cups that I have been saving for years,” says Chenard, “a change from my preplanned dimensional landscapes and hard edges. This new work turned out to be an abstract depiction of the long wait for the sun to drop behind the mountain ranges.”

FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.