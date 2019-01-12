A Colorful Beginning at Asheville Gallery of Art

For the month of January, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will host a group show featuring work from more than 20 member artists. The show’s titular theme, A Colorful Beginning, encourages the use of expressive color from participating artists. “January is a time when Asheville comes together as an intimate community and it’s a good time to celebrate our creativity,” says participating artist Bee Adams. “Featuring colorful paintings brightens this post-holiday time and provides a great opportunity to gather and reconnect with one another as we share our work and the appreciation of living in this vibrant place.” Adams also says that the variety of different interpretations on the theme, as well as the diversity of mediums, will make for a very interesting and dynamic show.

Adams chose her painting “Morning Coffee” for this show because the theme reminded her of starting her day in the art studio. “This colorful cup of coffee is an expression of daily beginnings and simple rituals that fill our lives,” she says. For Joyce Schlapkohl, her day starts with some bright love from an animal. “When I take my early morning walk by the pasture where Caroline is grazing, she comes over to greet me and to get a rub,” says Schlapkohl. “Often the sky is awakening with colorful hues and it brings a peaceful beginning to my day.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. The pieces for the show, as well as the work of all 31 gallery members, will be on display and for sale through the month of January. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.