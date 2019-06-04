AGA Hosts The Wonder of It All

Through June 30, Asheville Gallery of Art presents The Wonder of It All, featuring paintings by two member artists and long-time friends, Sandra Brugh Moore and Anne McLaughlin. The gallery will host a public reception for the artists on Friday, June 7, from 5–8 p.m.

When Moore lost her husband to a sudden heart attack, she started to meditate using Zentangle, a form of doodling where repetitive lines come together to form a pattern. This inspired her to add pen and ink lines to her watercolors. “Through the years, my art has been my way out of grief,” she says. “This show is an opportunity to share my artistic journey. I feel I have reawakened from my loss and moved on, with and through my traditional watercolor and my meditative designs. Others can move on, too.” Moore holds a BA in Art Education from West Virginia University and she will be one of the demonstrators with the Asheville Urban Landscape Painters this summer.

McLaughlin, The Laurel of Asheville’s cover artist for this month, continued to follow an interest in art and art history through her long career as a physical therapist. She took classes at the Atlanta School of Art and also studied privately. Unlike Moore, McLaughlin’s preferred medium is oil paint. “Sandra and I work primarily in different media, but we both share a common love for painting and for the overwhelming beauty of this area,” she says. “We both love painting outside, on site, en plein air. From the magic of an unfolding flower to the peace of the breaking of a new day, we each hope to share what we see and the feelings that come to us as we paint.”