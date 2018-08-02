American Folk Art Presents Sharing the Journey

American Folk Art & Framing (AFAF) presents Sharing the Journey, an exhibition of paintings, sculpture and pottery honoring our ties to others, from Thursday, August 2, through Wednesday, August 22. An opening reception will be held on Friday, August 3, from 5–8 p.m.

Works featured celebrate “expressions of a desire for community, intimacy and loyalty,” says Betsey-Rose Weiss, gallery owner.

Alabama artist Trés Taylor is a self-taught painter whose subjects illustrate love, peace, joy and spiritual searching. His medium is house paints and acrylics on roofing paper that he textures with putty and seals with varnish.

“I believe the painting A Bird Flew Through My Window fits well with the show’s theme because of the relationship between the couple holding hands and the hummingbird that has entered the house through the window,” Taylor says. “The hummingbird, as a totem animal, is a symbol of joy. For Native Americans, it was also thought to be a guide through difficult times.”

Taylor renewed his relationship with AFAF a few months ago. He has grown considerably as an artist, he says, since his early days. “Betsey- Rose’s professionalism and dedication is a testament to the working relationship that artists can have with gallery owners if the willingness, passion, respect and even a little magic are there between the two. I am honored to be back in American Folk Art in this shared journey that we are on.”

American Folk Art and Framing is located at 64 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit amerifolk.com or call 828.281.2134.