Artists Welcome Second Saturday Visitors

Second Saturday events continue in the River Arts District on July 14 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free trolleys circling the 23 buildings until 6 p.m. Many of the more than 200 artists in the mile-long district will hold demonstrations and extended studio hours. There will be live music, wine tastings and refreshments.

At Wedge Studios on Roberts Street, pastel artist Elise Okrend will be demonstrating how she captures vibrant landscapes of clouds, mountains and light from 12–3 p.m. Her husband, Phil Okrend, a keyboardist, will provide music. At Mark Bettis Studio & Gallery, glass artist Deb Williams will exhibit new work and provide a demo of her process. “Since moving to the area, I have enjoyed walking along the French Broad River picking leaves,” Williams says. “Through a process of mold making and heating in a kiln, I turn those leaves into colorful cast glass leaves.” Other Wedge artists, including Frances Domingues, with her found object art, will be on hand to talk to patrons and demonstrate their work.

Additional studios planning special events include Trackside Studios, with an opening and artist reception, Reflections; Studio A at Pink Dog Creative, with Ukrainian pysanky egg decorating; Odyssey Co-op Gallery for Ceramic Arts, with demos and live music; Riverview Station, with sterling silver jewelry casting; and Jonas Gerard Fine Art, with a painting performance.

Second Saturday celebrations will be held each month until the end of the year.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit riverartsdistrict.com.