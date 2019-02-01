Asheville Area Arts Council Presents Carve: Process of Reduction

The Asheville Area Arts Council will present Carve: Process of Reduction in the Refinery Creator Space through Friday, February 22. A reception will be held in the space on Friday, February 1, from 5–8 p.m. with an artist talk beginning at 6:30 p.m. Curated by Nina Kawar, Carve examines the importance of process of the artist, as much as the finished product, for art in any medium. “The intention behind curating this show is to highlight the artists of our community working in a variety of different materials and using diverse approaches to carving,” says Kawar. “The artists I have chosen are passionate individuals that are committed to their craft and showcase refined carving skills within their medium. Each artist in this show exemplifies their point of view through the process of reduction.”

The exhibition will feature functional and sculptural objects from seven artists working with clay, wood, glass, printmaking and paper. While considering pieces for the show, Kawar looked for work that exemplified each artist’s connection with both material and the natural world. “As a carver myself, finding a form through sculpting can be an act of patience, diligence and ability to embrace the process of letting go,” says Kawar. “I felt called to shine a light on the artists exploring this technique, as it is a reflection of how they see this world and these extraordinary mountains we live in.”

The Refinery Creator Space is located at 207 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event and exhibition are free and works are for sale. For more information, call 828.258.0710 or visit AshevilleArts.com.