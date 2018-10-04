Asheville Gallery of Art Textures . . . Colors

Throughout the month of October, Asheville Gallery of Art will feature the work of Kate Thayer in an exhibition called Textures . . . Colors. Thayer’s paintings are created using the time-intensive process of layering oils onto canvas with a palette knife. “Applying oil paint with palette knives and not brushes produces exciting textures,” Thayer says. “These mountains have such vibrancy and texture within their woods. The texture of the oil represents how the trees and waters look and feel to me. It brings life to my paintings.” Each of Thayer’s paintings takes months to complete, and the artist says that she sees something new every time she returns to an unfinished work. “It becomes a different painting filled with new ideas, colors and marks,” she says. “After looking into my paintings, the viewer may see the trees and rivers in a way they have not seen them before.”

Thayer is mostly a self-taught artist who attributes much of her learning and inspiration to museums and art galleries. She says she has always been an artist, even when the palette knife was not her tool. From knitting to cooking to gardening, all of her creative endeavors had the same aim: “to create sensory and spiritual experiences that are personal, provocative and life-enriching,” she says. The body of work for Textures . . . Colors will include oil paintings on linen canvas with many WNC scenes from all seasons. The gallery will host a public reception for the artist on Friday, October 5, from 5–8 p.m.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-Of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.