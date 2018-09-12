On Friday, September 14, BlackBird Frame & Art will host an opening reception for Autumn Splendor, the 12th annual autumn juried group exhibit of the Asheville branch of the Carolinas Nature Photographers Association (CNPA). “Since our exhibit was going to fall during September and October, an Autumn theme only seemed natural,” says Everette Robinson, a juror for the exhibit. “Autumn-themed prints can be quite striking with the brilliance of the foliage in our mountains.”

Founded in 1992, the CNPA seeks to “develop a group which will more fully experience the beauty of this exemplary natural area through photography and promote an appreciation of our natural gifts and treasures.” They pursue these goals by providing opportunities to interact with other photographers, receive constructive critiques and participate in shows such as this one. “Members of CNPA feel it is important to showcase the beauty of our region and to keep its natural beauty forefront in the minds of all citizens,” says juror and CNPA co-coordinator Ken Smith. “We feel that awareness leads to conservation, which will help protect our environment for generations to come.”

The entry guidelines for Autumn Splendor specified that each photo should feature the natural world exclusively, unmarred by signs of man such as roads and buildings. Entry guidelines also specified that the photos were to have been taken in the Southern Appalachian region within the past two years. Images could be realistic, abstract or artistic as long as they were in color and showcased the region’s natural beauty. Bonnie Allen, whose work will be featured in the show, chose to photograph Sam Branch Falls off Highway 215. “It is very sad to see the current development of our area proceeding without foresight into maintaining or enhancing the natural beauty of our area for locals, visitors and future generations,” Allen says. “This show will inspire people to value Nature as the source of the quality of life in this area.” The reception for Autumn Splendor will be held from 6:30–8:30 p.m. and the exhibit will be on display through October 31. Each photographer has the option to offer framed prints for sale at the show.

BlackBird Frame & Art is located at 365 Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information about CNPA, visit asheville.cnpa-regions.org.