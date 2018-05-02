BS1: The Story Behind the Tree

By Natasha Anderson

Blue Spiral 1 will host a solo exhibition of abstract vessels and wood sculptures by Brad Sells, beginning with an opening reception on Thursday, May 3, from 5–8 p.m., and running through June 29. The show will feature pieces created from exotic and domestic wood using Sells’ free-form carving technique, which involves a number of tools including a chainsaw and straight and angled grinders.

“I begin with a piece of unseasoned wood, fi rst studying it to decide how best to show its beauty,” says Sells. “I then rough out a shape that results in an organic, asymmetrical form with a sense of balance similar to that achieved in the art of bonsai.”

The exhibit will include purely organic shapes as well as pieces with sharper, more architectural lines inspired by Frank Gehry. Sells describes these works as fun to make and in some ways easier than the more organic style. He will also show pieces that have been hand-tinted using high-end wood dyes to enhance their color and depth.

“There is a taboo amongst woodworkers about adding color,” says Sells, “but I enjoy it and I love the rebellion.”

A demonstration will be conducted by Sells on Friday, May 4, from 5–7 p.m. The event, which will be held in conjunction with the Downtown Asheville Art District First Friday Art Walk, will take place in Wilson Alley behind the gallery to accommodate the use of chainsaws and other woodworking tools.

Sells lives and works in his hometown of Cookeville, TN, where he owns Bark Studio. He has been featured in the Tree Safari documentary series by award-winning fi lmmaker Todd Jarrell. His pieces are held in the collections of many national and regional museums and galleries, including the Smithsonian Institution’s Renwick Gallery in Washington, D.C., Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton, MA, and the Museum of Art & Design in New York City.

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit bluespiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.