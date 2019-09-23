Celebrating 60 Years of Art on Main

The Arts Council of Henderson County presents the 60th annual Art on Main fine art and fine craft festival along Hendersonville’s historic Main Street on Saturday and Sunday, September 28–29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. One of the region’s most popular outdoor arts festivals, the event features work from local and regional artists, as well as many others from states beyond the Southeast.

Over the years, Art on Main has evolved from a small sidewalk sale with artists propping up their work on benches to a judged and juried show with more than 100 artists and crafters. This year, pop- up performances by musicians and dancers will take place for the first time.

“Since the organization of the show was handed over to the Arts Council of Henderson County 16 years ago, we have worked on improving the quality of the artwork presented and added fine craft,” says Art on Main event coordinator Kimberley Adams. “Two years ago, we moved onto Main Street from the sidewalks, which has created a more cohesive show, along with improving safety.”

Works displayed represent a vast range of media, including paint, metal, wood, fiber and clay. Ceramic artists in particular present a wide variety of approaches. Raku artist Andy Smith creates oriental forms with tight geometric designs as well as more free-flowing work. Mike Hamlin uses colored crater or matte glazes on his vases, platters and bowls, and creates surfaces with movement and texture through multiple firings. Ken Jensen presents musical instruments thrown on a potter’s wheel in sections that are then connected to form finished pieces that sound like bugles, shofars and didgeridoos.

“My musical pottery is inspired by my life-long love of music and my long career as a studio potter,” says Jensen. “Some of the forms are traditional, like the ocarinas and the djembe drums, while others are my invention. I did not invent the clay horn, but the shapes are mine and the possibilities seem endless.”

Kendra Runnels, whose mixed media painting Dahlias #4 was chosen for this year’s Art on Main marketing image, will present pieces depicting dreamlike, nostalgic and natural scenes using a combination of collage, pattern, texture and layers of acrylic paint. Her subjects vary, including everything from street scenes to animals and nature.

“I love the small mountain-town feel of being in Hendersonville, a community that seems to also love and appreciate art very much,” says Runnels. “Going to a show there doesn’t feel like work at all.”