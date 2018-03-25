Form & Function in April at Contemporaneo

Contemporaneo Asheville will present Form & Function, featuring the work of multidisciplinary artist and writer John Diamond- Nigh, from Friday, April 13, through June 30. The show will include art constructed of paper, wood, steel, paint and light, as well as furniture and lamps made by Diamond-Nigh. The pieces will be placed in an interdisciplinary composition reminiscent of a French tableau.

“This exhibit explores the relation between shapes, volumes, colors and artistic expressions with functionality of objects,” says the gallery’s co-owner Francisco J. Troconis. “It also presents how they communicate and interact in a space, bringing beauty and comfort to modern life.”

On Friday, April 13, the artist will create a sculptural installation composed of hundreds of sheets of handmade paper placed on the gallery floor and then give a poetry reading at 7 p.m. The two components—installation and performance—are intended to relate to and embellish each other. “Both are composed of carefully repeated modules, whether squares of paper or stanzas of poetry,” says Diamond-Nigh. “My deepest interest lies in the magical spaces that arise from rubbing one art against another.”

Diamond-Nigh’s work has appeared in numerous museums, galleries and public spaces including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Minnesota Institute of Art and Yale University. His designs have been featured in the New York Times and on the cover of Fine Woodworking and his writing has been published in numerous books and journals. He currently lives and works in Asheville.

Contemporaneo Asheville is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more by calling 828.253.0879 or e-mailing contemporaneoasheville@gmail.com.