Grovewood Gallery to Host Arts for Life Exhibition

On Saturday, April 6, from 2–5 p.m., Grovewood Gallery will host an opening reception for a new exhibition in partnership with Arts for Life, a nonprofit arts engagement organization that serves pediatric patients and their families. The exhibition, titled All Together Now, is curated by Annie Rogers, regional program director, and Anna Long, program coordinator for Arts for Life Asheville. “This year’s theme, All Together Now, grew organically from our art tables and from the kids themselves,” says Rogers. “It’s such a privilege for us to learn from and about these young artists and we chose this theme in the hope of offering a glimpse of this to our wider community.”

The free opening reception will include complimentary ice cream, craft activities for children and live music by the Haw Creek Sweet Hots from 3–4 p.m. All artwork will be for sale with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting Arts for Life, and Grovewood Gallery will also donate 10 percent of regular gallery sales on opening day to the organization. “We value community partnership, and Arts For Life shares our belief that art has the power to bring people together and to make positive changes,” says Ashley Van Matre, marketing manager for Grovewood Gallery. “We wanted to give these young patients a place to showcase their talent and hopefully encourage them to keep creating. Arts For Life provides valuable programs that improve healthcare experiences for pediatric patients and their families in our community. This exhibit is one way that people can support the organization and ensure those programs continue.”

Grovewood Gallery is located at 111 Grovewood Road, adjacent to and below the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available onsite. To learn more, visit Grovewood.com or call 828.253.7651.