heART to heART: A Couples Exhibition

Artists in love with creativity—and each other—will be the focus at The Gallery at Flat Rock with heART to heART, the gallery’s first exhibit featuring work by artists in relationships. The group show opens on Thursday, September 13, with a reception from 5–7 p.m., and runs through October 7. Featured are clay artists Alice Ballard and Roger Dalrymple; glass artists Valerie and Rick Beck; wood artists Melissa Engler and Graeme Priddle; fiber artist Diane Kuehn and painter Brian Kuehn; jewelry artist Marian Miller and clay artist Matt Repsher; jewelry artist Molly Sharp and clay artist David Voorhees; clay artist Meghan Bernard and painter Aaron Bernard; and jewelry artist Kay Bonitz and photographer Werner Bonitz.

Ballard and Dalrymple exhibited their work with another artistic couple several years ago and enjoyed the experience, but, Ballard says, five years spent in Alaska completing fi ve major public art projects together was their true collaboration as a couple. “That took advantage of his experience as an architect, contractor and woodworker and mine as a painter, ceramic artist and teacher,” she says. “This time, I plan to pair some of our work in a way that will show how our individual artworks share some similarities.”

The Kuehns, who work in different disciplines, had never considered showing their work together before now. “It seemed impossible that we could create a piece together,” he says. “I work in pastels and Diane works with fiber and polymer clay. But that’s the exciting part of this exhibit: you really don’t know what to expect. It forces you to think outside the box, which is a good thing.”

Engler and Priddle share a studio and a life and have had joint shows, but, Engler says, don’t always find time to work on pieces together. “Graeme and I feel truly lucky to be able to share a creative life. Teaching allows us to have wonderful adventures together and we are never at a loss for honest feedback in the studio.” Their pieces will represent new individual and collaborative sculptural works in wood.

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located in Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or by appointment. To learn more, visit galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.