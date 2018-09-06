Life is Art at Asheville Gallery of Art

Through Sunday, September 30, Asheville Gallery of Art (AGA) will feature the work of Michelle Hamilton with a show titled Life is Art. The gallery will host an artist reception on Friday, September 7, from 5–8 p.m. Hamilton accidentally discovered encaustics about eight years ago, when she watched a video on YouTube of an artist working in the medium. “It didn’t take long for me to fall in love,” she says. “After working with oils and pastels, encaustics was like the missing puzzle piece for me.” Hamilton’s colorful works are born from a wide range of inspiration, from Japanese fashion to filmmaker Tim Burton, but she identifies nature as her greatest muse. “While the individual paintings I chose for this show don’t necessarily have the same vibe, the one thing they do have in common is texture,” she says.

Hamilton, who has been a member of AGA for three years, hopes that her show will inspire viewers to play with their creative side. “People should walk away from this show feeling inspired,” she says. “Maybe they will go home and finally decide to sign up for an art class or just rearrange the furniture in their home. Whatever they choose, if I somehow sparked a creativeness in them, that would make me very happy.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.