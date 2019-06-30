Light & Air at Woolworth Walk in July

For the month of July, Woolworth Walk will host Light & Air, an exhibit of works by local artist Sarah Faulkner, in the F.W. Gallery. Faulkner uses beeswax and acrylic to create layered paintings. “When I moved to the mountains of Western North Carolina, I began painting the mist I observed drifting over the landscape,” she says. “I wanted to add more depth to the paintings so I began experimenting with wax.” Beeswax is a translucent material that blends acrylic colors, offering an element of light to a painting.

For more than 10 years, Faulkner worked as an illustrator for Hallmark Greeting Cards. She was nominated for two prestigious LOUIE Awards in connection with the Greeting Card Association. “While working with Hallmark, each greeting card illustration gave me the opportunity to create a visual story,” she says. “The challenge was to convey a clear message—that would connect with people—on a small scale. The consistent message that I hoped to convey was love. Love continues to be the force that drives my work.” More recently, Faulkner created a collection of works to honor the US visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama XIV.

Light & Air features a large-scale series of Faulkner’s work exploring the movement of wind and the mystery of light. “With our current political climate, I was inspired to create a collection of large paintings that would envelop the viewer with a sense of peace and calm,” she says. “My hope is that the viewers of this collection will feel uplifted.” The gallery will host an opening reception with the artist on Friday, July 5, from 5–7 p.m.