Second Saturdays in River Arts District

On the Second Saturday of each month until the end of the year, the River Arts District Artists (RADA) will hold gallery walks with activities and offerings including live demonstrations, live music, wine tastings and food. Of the 200-plus artists throughout the mile-long district, many will keep their doors open late and be on hand to describe or show their techniques and share their inspirations. A free trolley will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We’ve decided to do only one Stroll in 2018, Fall Studio Stroll, and focus more on events throughout the whole year,” says RADA marketing chair Andrea Kulish. “RADA had Second Saturdays in the past and this year we’ve brought them back and are revitalizing them.”

Demonstrations on Saturday, June 9, include dialuminism at St. Claire Art; mixed media techniques at Riverside Studios; lamp, chair and wood art at 362 Depot; and Yupo paper, oil and cold wax on gold-leafed panels at Warehouse Studios. Cheryl Keefer, Sarah Faulkner and Bill George will demonstrate at NorthLight Studios and Tanya Franklin will share glass-cutting techniques at Philip DeAngelo Studio. Wedge Studios will host guest artist Skip Rohde. Both Catherine Heaton Studios and 310 ART at Riverview Station will present a variety of skills.

Other offerings include a 20 percent discount on original palette knife paintings and upcycled jewelry at Hatchery Studios/Corey C. McNabb Fine Art; an opening and artist reception for the exhibit Shadows and Light at Trackside Studios; and a five-year anniversary celebration with giveaways and refreshments at Pink Dog Creative’s Studio A.

Learn more at riverartsdistrict.com.