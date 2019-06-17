Shaker and Salt Debut New Line at Mica Gallery

Glassware by Shaker and Salt, a collaborative production line created by artists Courtney Dodd and Nick Fruin, will be on display at Mica in downtown Bakersville from Thursday, June 20, through August 19. The exhibit is part of the members-owned cooperative’s ongoing series showcasing the work of invited artists alongside that of Mica members. Dodd and Fruin will greet Mica visitors during the Bakersville Art Walk on Friday, July 5, from 4–7 p.m.

“Inviting guest artists to exhibit gives the gallery more variety,” says Mica member JJ Brown. “It also offers the artists the opportunity to display in a new environment and to meet locals during open house events.”

Shaker and Salt features modern, hand-crafted tableware and barware including popular pieces in custom-mixed colors. Dodd and Fruin will debut the next edition in their line and have a select run of one-of-a-kind works influenced by their love of historical glass. “We are excited for the unveiling of a new color palette and hope it receives the same success Aviator Gray has had this first year,” says Dodd.

Both Fruin and Dodd have extensive training and experience in the realm of glass, each with varied residencies, workshops and teaching experiences in the United States, Australia, Denmark and Japan. They joined forces in 2018 to form Shaker and Salt. “Our wares are meant to be used and enjoyed,” says Dodd. “Our artistic aspiration is to make technically proficient, well-designed objects that people covet.”