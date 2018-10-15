Space, Geometry, and Design at Contemporaneo Gallery

On Thursday, October 18, at 6 p.m., Contemporaneo Gallery will host an opening reception for its newest exhibition: Space, Geometry, and Design. The show, which runs through the end of December, will feature the work of Javier Bellomo, Magdalys Montenegro, Anrika Rupp and Mariana Copello.

Copello, whose work is inspired by the “melodic dynamism” of music, will be featuring pieces from both her Allegro and Impromptu series. “Music is represented in my pieces through repetition, alteration and a combination of forms, lines and colors,” Copello says. “I combine and re-combine them into different rectangular units resulting in a levitating composition that gives each piece a special reverberation.” Copello’s sculptures evoke simple geometry with a highly industrialized finish and the thoughtful use of color. “Bright colors are also an important element to the musical resonance in my creation—each color has a visual vibration that hints into melodious rhythms,” she says. “My goal is to develop an experience that lets us discover a new way of art, where, as the protagonist, you can create your own symphony.”

A native of Venezuela, Copello says she is proud to contribute to the future generations of Latin American art, especially the “strong heritage in Venezuela of the Geometric Abstraction and kinetic movement, which is everyday more present and appreciated in this country.”

Contemporaneo Gallery is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. For more information, visit ContemporaneoAsheville.shop.