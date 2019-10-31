Growing up in the ‘60s, says illustrator Stephanie Peterson Jones, “a neighborhood dad used to bring home mimeograph paper, and a bunch of kids would sit around and draw on it.” Thus began her passion for art.

After graduation she freelanced as an illustrator for most of her career. After becoming an art teacher, she completed her master’s thesis in Thinking and Learning with an arts concentration in 2011, which led her to infuse her illustrations with a more personal experience. “I want to evoke a sense of joy, peace and love through my artwork,” she says.

Jones and her husband moved to Asheville in 2014. She has written and illustrated two books, Drawing for Joy and I’m Retired, Now What?, and also illustrated numerous others. At her studio in the River Arts District, she displays her original paintings, books and posters, as well as gifts printed with her art, including ceramics, ornaments, tea towels and other soft items. “It is fun to be able to create such a variety and have a price point for everyone,” she says, “especially at holiday time!”

Stephanie Peterson Jones Illustration is located at 191 Lyman Street, Studio 101. For more information, visit StephaniePetersonJones.com and see the artist’s Instagram and Etsy site @peetyjones. Jones also has a booth at Woolworth Walk.