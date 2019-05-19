The Gallery at Flat Rock: Art in Bloom

Art in Bloom, a juried exhibition of floral designs paired with fine art, returns to The Gallery at Flat Rock Saturday, May 25, through Monday, May 27. The exhibit is free and open to the public. A ticketed Preview Reception will be held Friday, May 24, from 5–8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit local high school art programs.

This year’s judges—Bethanne Knudson, Dian Magie and Robert Milnes—will select 20 artists to participate as well as one local high school student artist. Floral designers study the artwork and create fresh floral interpretations based on what they see.

“I was overjoyed to learn that my work was perfectly paired with professor of Ikebana Emiko Suzuki,” says Cynthia Gibson, a participant in last year’s exhibition. “The event was full of stunning beauty and happiness that stimulated all senses.” A Spartanburg, SC, artist, Gibson works with woodworking artisans in the art of pyrography, or etching with hot metal.

Amy Goldstein-Rice enjoys the slow reveal element of Art in Bloom, with artists surprised by the harmonious pairing of their work with floral displays. “I thought my ceramic sculpture of a figure and a boat propelled by the winds was depicted beautifully,” she says. “The sweeping actions of the floral arrangement captured the form and action of the boat.”

Kelly King teaches art at West Henderson High School, one of the area schools benefiting from the event. “My students are very excited at the chance to participate and create with professional artists,” she says. “As their art teacher, I am grateful for the dedication and support of our community members who have committed to the academic and artistic success of our students by offering them this opportunity.”