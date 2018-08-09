The Gallery at Flat Rock: In the Land of Dreams

The Gallery at Flat Rock will present an exhibition of paintings by Cynthia Wilson, In the Land of Dreams, from August 16 through September 3. An opening reception will be held Thursday, August 16, from 5–7 p.m. In addition, an artist talk will be held on Thursday, August 23, at 5:30 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public.

Attending a dream conference many years ago helped give Wilson a new perspective that inspires her paintings. “The dream paintings have evolved into expressions of my emotions around certain dreams rather than illustrations of symbols in the dreams,” she says. “Some of them are soft and colorful, while others are dark with hard edges and still others are energetic and joyful.”

Her acrylic paintings include bits of paper as well, which, she says, incorporate symbolism into the works. From the conference, she learned that “dreams are for wholeness and healing, and that some of the symbols are universal.” Often the recurring images of her dreams suggest meanings that elude her. “By painting the dreams, I can uncover different layers of meaning that I might miss otherwise,” Wilson says.

After graduating from Auburn with a BFA, she worked as an illustrator, a graphic designer and an art director before turning her energies to painting full-time. “I’ve been quite fortunate in my career,” Wilson says, “and after moving to North Carolina, I have found a supportive art community here in Hendersonville.”

Two of her early paintings combine with more recent works for the exhibition. “I wanted to see these paintings as a group,” she says, “and, thankfully, Suzanne (Camarata Ball, gallery owner) has given me the opportunity.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or by appointment. To learn more, visit galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.