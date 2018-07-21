Vietnam Photographs at BMCA’s Upper Gallery

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) opens its Upper Gallery to a body of work by local photographer Herb Way in a show titled Vietnam: Some of Its People, opening Friday, July 27, and running through August 31. There will be an artist reception on July 27 from 6–8 p.m. that is free and open to the public.

The show will be comprised of portraiture, the focus of Way’s professional career taking photographs for corporate editorial and public relations purposes. Upon retirement, Way moved to Black Mountain and used his newfound freedom to explore a more artistic vision. When an opportunity arose to travel to Vietnam, Way strapped on his camera and committed to capturing the country’s people on film. The result was 4,300 photos, of which about 20 large-format images will be on display.

“I wanted to share my vision of the people I encountered,” says Way. “While I was at a slight disadvantage not speaking the language, I felt a silent communication with each person I photographed. I was attracted to a particular energy and for each of those people who compelled me to lift my camera, it felt like an honor, like I was honored to photograph them and they were honored that I would want to.”

BMCA executive director Gale Jackson has been considering Way’s images for a gallery show since she met him several years ago. She appreciates Way’s point of view and the range of his vision, as well as his ability to capture a thriving modern culture interspersed with the past. “I think these photographs will be captivating to a generation who lived through the conflict in Vietnam,” says Jackson. “And I think they will also be interesting to all generations who can appreciate the cultural similarities and differences in a contemporary Vietnam.”

Way says his images capture active commerce at work, a tremendous amount of creativity and talent and a thriving metropolis full of people living, caring for children and providing for themselves. “At its heart, this show reinforces how day-to-day living in any culture has its joys and its challenges,” Jackson says. “Herb Way helps us to see Vietnam in a way most tourists might overlook.”

The Black Mountain Center for the Arts is located at 225 West State Street. The Upper Gallery is free to the public and open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.669.0930 or visit blackmountainarts.org