Woolworth Walk Presents Journeys in July

By Emma Castleberry

For the month of July, the F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk will host Journeys, an exhibit featuring the encaustic paintings of member artist Julia Fosson. Fosson was a hand therapist for 20 years before she discovered her passion for painting. She dabbled in a variety of mediums before finding and falling in love with encaustic and beeswax. “Once I went from oil painting to wax, it defi ned me as an artist,” she says. “That was 15 years ago and it’s so hard to believe it’s been that long.”

Most of Fosson’s encaustic works have between 15 and 25 layers of wax, which allows her to dig and scrape at the medium until she has created the intended visual. The Journeys series that will be featured this month was inspired by a large painting with a ladder attached (artist unknown) that she discovered while traveling in Spain. “Once I returned from Spain, I couldn’t stop thinking about the big ladder,” she says. “I had made many paintings prior with ladders, but something about the metal and the thought of it with my encaustic wax inspired me.” Fosson partnered with Mark Schieferstein of Skrap Monkey, who created ladders out of scrap metal for her to use in the series. “It was amazing to see his creative thoughts,” she says. “Once I saw the fi rst few, I was so excited to get the work done and let the ladders guide me to their placement in the painting.” Thus, the Journeys series was born.

Woolworth Walk will hold a public artist reception for Journeys on Friday, July 6, from 5–7 p.m. “We have all had a life journey,” Fosson says. “Life is and can be crazy, so I felt that we can all relate to the paintings. I hope that the viewer can imagine their journeys or a future journey. These works are about life and how we see it in the perspective of climbs or paths.”

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit woolworthwalk.com.