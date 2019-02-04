Woolworth Walk: Sixth Annual Seconds Sale

Through Wednesday, February 27, Woolworth Walk will host the sixth annual Seconds Sale in the F.W. Gallery. This sale, which provides artists an opportunity to sell imperfect or discontinued works at a discounted price, has become increasingly popular over recent years. The Seconds Sale not only allows artists to pare down their inventory but also makes fine art more accessible. “I believe ordinary people should have a chance to collect fine art,” says painter Lisa Blackshear.

Blackshear says the paintings she will exhibit at the Seconds Sale “are not exactly seconds, but may date from an earlier period of my development, or may not be quite so finished. They will still show the excitement of application, bright colors, deep impastos and Asheville locations that characterize my work.” Many of the paintings she will be selling were painted with the Asheville Urban Landscape Painters, a group founded by Blackshear that brings emerging and professional artists together for plein air painting around Asheville.

As a potter, Joey Sheehan always has a few pots from each firing that just don’t make the cut. “It may be that they have a minute glaze flaw, or perhaps stuck to the shelf a bit too much and I had to do a little extra grinding,” says Sheehan, who is the sole owner and potter of Melting Mountain Pottery, based in Marshall. “So I pull them out and add them to my ‘seconds’ pile.” Sheehan used to throw these pots away, but has realized that many people can still enjoy them. “As an artist, I am certainly my toughest critic,” he says. “This sale is important in that it provides a venue for artists to sell work that may be considered a loss to them. It allows those pieces to come alive again.” The Seconds Sale will feature a variety of media, including prints, paintings, photographs, pottery, glass, jewelry, mixed media and fiber works.

F.W. Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.