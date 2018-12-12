Works by Lorena Morales at Contemporaneo Gallery

Contemporaneo Gallery presents the work of Lorena Morales in the exhibit Space, Geometry and Design, on display through December 31. The show includes work by Morales and 11 other artists exploring the connective thread between space and geometry in architectural, graphic and artistic design.

“Lorena’s art resides in the world of Geometric Abstraction and Op Art, which is intrinsic to the exploration that this show intends,” says gallery coowner Francisco Troconis. “Her work is clean and minimalistic, yet full of energy, movement and light.”

Morales creates installations and sculptures that can be disassembled and rearranged, as well as paintings on Plexiglas that vary depending on the lighting in the room and the angle of the viewer. Focusing on the shadows cast by her pieces, Morales creates new reflections of color or patterns of lines and shapes that surprise the viewer. “By exploring these intersections of movement, color and light, I reveal narratives related to the energy of new beginnings and the passing of current realities,” she says.

Morales was born in Venezuela and currently resides in Houston. She has had several individual and group exhibitions in the US, Germany and Venezuela. Her pieces are held in collections throughout the US, Venezuela, Canada, Kuwait, Germany, The Netherlands, Colombia, Italy and Nigeria.

“It is exciting to have my work exhibited in such a vibrant city as Asheville in a gallery space dedicated to contemporary art with emphasis on Geometric Abstraction,” says Morales.

Contemporaneo Asheville is located at 4 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit ContemporaneoAsheville.shop or call 828.253.0879