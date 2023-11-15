Voorhees Family Art Show is November 18–19

The 26th Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale will be held on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the home of Susan Voorhees at 55 Woodward Avenue in North Asheville. This year’s event will feature new art work created by five Voorhees family members along with two guest artists. The art show and sale is free and open to the public.

“Started by my artist parents in their home on the coast many years ago, we continue their tradition of combining love of the arts with love of family by having this annual show in a family home,” says Jane Voorhees. “We strive to create a comfortable and welcoming space and to make this annual event fun and exciting for all who attend.”

Jane creates watercolors, prints, cards and calendars. Drawing inspiration from the beauty of WNC, her work evolves each year as she continually hones her skills as a painter.

Susan Voorhees presents her latest oil and pastel paintings, inspired from close observation of the colors, lights and darks, and seasonal changes of her surroundings.

“Every year I’ve challenged myself,” she says. “This year I’ve done so with the use of bolder and more energized marks in my pastel paintings.”

David Voorhees will show a body of porcelain work fired in his gas reduction kiln. He explores a wide range of carved surfaces that are enhanced with celadon and iron-rich glazes. After 50 years of making, his new ideas and inspiration now come from his interest in the material and firing process.

David’s wife, Molly Sharp Voorhees, presents jewelry that is hand-built using sterling silver, gold, semi-precious stones and natural pebbles. This year she introduces a new line of faceted stone pieces and hollow forms.

David’s son-in law James Becker will show his resin art creations inspired by geology, astronomy and color palettes in nature. “This year’s work is about vibrancy and iridescence interplaying with shadows or clouds,” says Becker.

Also exhibiting are guest artists Cheryl Stippich, who works in stained glass and polymer clay, and Chad Alice Hagen, who creates felted art and handmade books.

The event will feature an art raffle benefiting Asheville Art Supplies for Kids, a local nonprofit.

“We are enthusiastic about each other’s growth during the years that we’ve done this and our focus on giving back to the community through nonprofit organizations has been an important part of our show,” says Susan Voorhees.

For more information and a map, visit VoorheesFamilyArt.com.