Voorhees Family Marks a Joyful Farewell with Final Art Show November 22-23

After nearly three decades, the Voorhees Family Art Show will return for its final run on Saturday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 55 Woodward Avenue in Asheville’s Norwood Park neighborhood. The weekend-long event, free and open to the public, will feature new artwork by eight Voorhees family members and two guest artists, continuing a legacy that began with Edwin and Mildred Voorhees more than 25 years ago.

The family’s collective creativity has been nurtured for generations, a reflection of shared inspiration and mutual encouragement. “The legacy that our parents entrusted to us has been nurtured through the years,” says artist David Voorhees. “We encourage and support each other and generations have had their creativity fostered.”

The show will also uphold the family’s long-standing tradition of philanthropy. This year’s event will raise funds for Save Beacon Village, a nonprofit aiding recovery in Swannanoa after the destruction of Hurricane Helene. David’s daughter Catherine Wood and her family lost their Swannanoa home to Helene flooding. “We have all helped Catherine and her family through this difficult year of recovery and rebuilding in many ways,” says Voorhees. “They are very fortunate to be back in their reconstructed home. We want to help others in her community of Beacon Village, Swannanoa.”

While the final show marks the end of an era, it is also a new beginning. “Our family group wants to go out with a bang, while we still can,” says Voorhees. “This ending is another beginning as we make room and time for future creative endeavors.”

The Voorhees Family’s roots in the arts run deep, and their legacy will continue beyond this final show. “Our parents, Ed and Mildred Voorhees, had a vision for living creatively which grew wings through our family art show; the legacy of encouraging each other continues,” says Voorhees. “We each will continue our work as artists. I plan to continue making pottery as long as I can. Our mother was painting until her last days. She showed us that there are many seasons to an artist’s work.”

Visitors are encouraged to follow ongoing updates and projects through the family’s website, which will remain active as a hub for their artistic endeavors. “We will continue updating our Voorhees Family Art website, which has news and links to each of our own personal websites and sales platforms,” says Voorhees. “We are working on a video documentary of our 2022 exhibition at the NC Arboretum, Nature & Nurture: The Voorhees Family Artistic Legacy. This will be available on our website when ready.”

Learn more at VoorheesFamilyArt.com.