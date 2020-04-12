WCU Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition 2020

The WCU Fine Art Museum presents the Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition running through May 1. The exhibition showcases work in a variety of media from four graduating MFA thesis candidates: Sara Method, Kylie Price, Raymond Baccari and Matt Hellgeth. “It’s important for the MFA graduates to have this show because we are a part of a community, a tribe of sorts, and as in many communities, there is a rite of passage,” says Hellgeth. “It honors both our work as artists and the issues we feel are important, and it honors those whom we have worked with and learned from along the way.”

Each MFA student at WCU receives their own dedicated studio space on the second floor of Bardo Arts Center to use during their three-year coursework and teaches within the School of Art and Design as part of their experience. “WCU SOA+D has a very good MFA program,” says Baccari, who earned his BFA at George Mason University. “It was worth relocating to this area to receive the education I have.”

Baccari says this final exhibition affords the students a wealth of educational and professional benefits, opening doors for future opportunities. “I hope that the viewers will have an experience that reframes their everyday lives, allowing them to look and listen to the world around them with a fresh perspective.”

At press time, WCU Fine Art Museum is closed to the public and all in-person events are cancelled. The Museum is making an effort to transition as many events and exhibitions as possible into virtual experiences, so visit WCU.edu/Bardo-Arts-Center for more information.