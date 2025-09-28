WNC Craft: Kenilworth Studio Tour Marks 20 Years of Art and Community in Asheville October 11-12

Now in its 20th year, the Kenilworth Artists Association Studio Tour will return on Saturday, October 11, and Sunday, October 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The tour will feature dozens of artists across the neighborhood opening their studios, sharing their process, and connecting with visitors. On Saturday, there will be interactive art stations for all ages and community information tents at Kenilworth Church.

“I draw inspiration from nature, its patterns and the sacred geometry woven into living form,” says artist Shona Patel, who works in ceramics and mixed media, and will be displaying her fungi sculptures mounted on reclaimed wood from logs of trees felled by Hurricane Helene. “Fungi speak to me of regeneration, hope and quiet recovery—the circle of life made visible,” she says. She will be showing out of her home at 2 Dubois Drive, co-hosting with mixed media artist Catherine Baumhauer. “Besides having a wide selection of mushroom art and botanical prints for sale, I will be exhibiting my award-winning ceramic egg sculptures and demonstrating my art process,” Patel says.

For Patel, the timing of the tour makes this year particularly meaningful. “It’s a moment to honor how far we’ve come, and to share in the hope, joy and creative spirit that carried us through,” she says.

Artist Valerie Hoh helped organize the founding tour. Though she now lives in Bristol, England, she will be participating in this year’s tour remotely. Her mixed media artwork and wearable fashion and accessories will be displayed at the home of Mary Evers, alongside that of artist Lynda Evans. “I will be available by Zoom at various times to meet with past and new clientele to answer any questions and to talk about my work on both days of the show,” says Hoh.

This year also welcomes new participants, including painter Joanie Krug, originally a Portland-based visual artist, and now a recent resident of Asheville working mostly in oils. “My subject matter predominantly focuses on women in expressive emotional and social moments,” says Krug. “Since this is my first year participating in the tour, I am eager to share my work and painting process, meet interested art patrons and make new connections with the community.”

Learn more and download a map and brochure at KenilworthArtists.org.