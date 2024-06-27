WNC Crafts 2024: Gallery 164 Offers Art Series at Lake Junaluska

Join owners and artists of Waynesville’s Gallery 164 for an ongoing Artists Series through September at Lake Junaluska’s Crepe & Custard. The series offers locals and visitors a chance to engage with artists and learn about various mediums. The family-friendly event is free for Crepe & Custard customers. Events take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.

“We firmly believe in fostering a community that embraces its culture and creativity, supporting artists, collectors and citizens with common goals,” says Jerry Jackson, co-owner with Jeff Harris of the gallery. “This partnership marks Gallery 164’s first venture combining food and craft—a natural and timeless pairing.”

With the aim of having those in attendance gain a deeper appreciation for the diverse offerings in the world of art, craft, artists and galleries, the series will highlight local makers and the exceptional Professional Crafts program at Haywood Community College (HCC). “Additionally, we want to emphasize the rich craft culture thriving in Western North Carolina, celebrating the region’s vibrant community of artists and their unique cultural heritage,” says Jackson, who will present a talk on contemporary ceramics as part of the series on July 11. Gallery artists he will feature include Daniel Garver, Terri Gess, Jason Hartsoe, Shawn Ireland, Maggie Jaszczak and Justin Rothshank—all of whom have a past or present connection with Penland School of Craft.

On August 8, the featured presenter will be Amanda Yoder, a woodworker represented by Gallery 164 and a graduate of HCC’s Professional Crafts program. “I’m excited about how a partnership like this helps bring craft to an audience that otherwise may not encounter it,” she says. “Many folks may never walk into a fine art gallery, but the local café is a daily or weekly staple for them. This artist series meets both locals and visitors in an accessible third space, both exposing out-of-towners to the rich breadth of fine art in our region and further instilling a local sense of pride and identity with the arts.”

Virginia Urani, a painter whose art often supports conservation efforts for native plants and trees of the Appalachian Mountains, will be the featured artist on September 12.

Jackson says that this series is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with local and regional businesses to support artists and the arts community. “Gallery 164, backed by community support, aims to lead in promoting the growth and sustainability of the arts in Waynesville, WNC and beyond,” he adds.

Crepe & Custard is located at 55 Memory Lane, Lake Junaluska, and Gallery 164 is located at 164 South Main Street, Waynesville. Learn more at Gallery164.com.