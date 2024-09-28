WNC Crafts 2024: Recently Opened Mirrorball Gallery Enhances Contemporary Arts Landscape In Tryon

Alexander Page and E. Vincent Martinez, the owners of Tryon’s newest art gallery, Mirrorball Gallery, moved to Tryon at the recommendation of long-time friends who “identified a cultural opportunity in the town,” says Page. Martinez is a former core student and current board trustee at the nearby Penland School of Craft, so the move made sense. “We have found that Tryon possesses a level of sophistication that aligns well with the Mirrorball Gallery portfolio,” Page says.

The pair share a like-minded aesthetic and a love of fine art and contemporary craft, and Mirrorball features a broad portfolio of 2D and 3D artists that meet that criteria across all disciplines. “Whether it’s painting, mixed-media, glass or ceramics, they all have to fit within the Mirrorball brand,” says Page.

Mercedes Jelinek is on the Penland board with Martinez and her elaborate photographic collages are featured at Mirrorball Gallery. “The art I make is not just about the images, but the stories and feelings they evoke,” she says. “It aims to spark an emotional connection with the viewer, engaging them in a visual dialogue about our shared humanity and the issues that matter most.”

Upon meeting Page and Martinez, Jelinek says she “was immediately struck by their impeccable style, energy and vast experience in the art world, which includes strong support for the artists and makers within it. They also have an uncanny ability to piece out genuinely unique and thought-provoking contemporary art.”

Jelinek notes that Page and Martinez have brought a passion to Tryon that extends far beyond the walls of their new gallery. “These two want to connect with people and create a setting where others can learn, talk about and experience all contemporary art forms,” she says. “I see their gallery as an artistic hub enabling expression and imagination while creating opportunities for exposure and collaboration. This supports artists and enriches Tryon’s cultural vibrancy while making art accessible to a wider audience and strengthening the community’s relationships through exhibitions and artist talks.”

The gallery’s name makes reference to the feelings and emotions one often experiences when around a mirrorball. “A mirrorball is a universal iconic symbol that usually brings a smile to one’s face,” says Martinez. “When you see the sparkle of a mirrorball you also catch several multi-faceted reflections of yourself. Mirrorball Gallery is filled with beautiful objects of human expression and is an experiential space for all to enjoy.”

Mirrorball Gallery is located at 84 Pacolet Street, Tryon. For more information, visit MirrorballGallery.com.