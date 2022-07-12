WNC Crafts: Mountain Berry Buckets Are Appalachian Tradition

By Natasha Anderson

As a native of WNC, Joseph Williams has spent his life enjoying the natural beauty and rich culture that has been a part of the region for many generations. He enjoys talking to other locals, especially older people, and learning of the old ways of Appalachian life. It is this interest, as well as his family background, that led him to create Mountain Berry Buckets, traditional Appalachian containers made of tree bark.

“I grew up living and working on the land, as did generations before me,” says Williams. “I enjoy a real connection to the land, its people and its culture. It gives me great pleasure to carry on as many of the old ways as possible, so they will not be forgotten and may be passed on to future generations.”

To make the buckets, Williams uses bark from the poplar trees he grows on his farm near Old Fort. He strips the bark from the log in one solid piece and scores it in a circular or oval shape to form the bottom. He then folds it up to form the sides of the bucket, laces it up and attaches a handle. Each bucket is made from all-natural materials. Williams makes the dye from black walnut hulls and uses no glue or nails. Because he is so adept at making them, the entire process, once he has materials in hand, takes as little as 30 minutes.

“These skills come in handy when a long hike leads to one of those once-in-a-lifetime berry patches,” he says.

Williams conducts classes and demonstrations throughout the region. Locations include Foxfire Museum & Heritage Center, in Mountain City, GA, the NC Mountain State Fair in Asheville and the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh. At Dogwood Crafters, in Dillsboro, he teaches classes in which participants make a bucket or basket to take home with them. His buckets and baskets are also available for purchase in the Dogwood Crafters gallery.

“I first met Joe at the NC Mountain State Fair and fell in love with his personality and then with the work he does with tree bark to make baskets,” says Dogwood Crafters member Brenda Anders. “In talking to him I learned of the history of his family growing trees and using the bark. There is a story behind each basket.”

Learn more at DogwoodCrafters.com or by calling 828.586.2248.