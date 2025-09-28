WNC Crafts: Showcase of Fine Art and Craft Returns to Downtown Waynesville on October 11

The Church Street Art and Craft Show, a lively gathering of artists and artisans since 1984, will be held Saturday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Waynesville’s Main Street. Last year’s event was canceled after Hurricane Helene, and participants and organizers look forward to this year’s gathering.

“What better way to draw visitors back to the wonder of autumn than through art and fine craft, traditional music and good food?” asks Teresa Pennington, an artist and co-founder of the annual celebration. “The show, where every booth tells a story, is coming back strong.”

Jewelry artist Amy Brandenburg has participated in the show for the last 12 years. “I will have my silver jewelry in various inspirations, including historical references to turn-of-the-20th-century styles, along with my trees and tiny houses,” says Brandenburg. “I enjoy doing this Waynesville show because it brings the community together with wonderful arts and crafts. It is a great place to see all the fall and Halloween sweaters come out for the first time in the season. Art festivals like this one are great to showcase talent in the smaller towns of WNC.”

Flowing lines and nature themes exemplify the Arts and Crafts and Art Nouveau styles she embraces in her jewelry. “PMC (precious metal clay) is my material of choice because of its transformative properties,” she says. “It starts out as clay which allows me to sculpt pieces using clay techniques, and after firing in a kiln, it transforms into a fine silver piece where traditional metalworking skills can be used. Color is added using glass enamel in a champlevé technique.”

More than 100 artists will participate in the juried show. In addition, music and dance performances will be held on two Main Street stages.

“Haywood County has long been a heritage craft community and is proud to host this event showcasing traditional and modern handiwork,” says Pennington. “Take your time as you walk through the show, meet the artists and listen to their comeback stories. You will be inspired by the narrative of resilience and determination of so many who have been impacted by Helene. It will be a day of celebration and dancing.”

Learn more at VisitHaywood.com.