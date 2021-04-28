WNC Musicians Take the Stage at Isis in May

Isis Music Hall continues offering its dinner and a concert format for May, with some local favorites taking the stage. The venue follows all CDC guidelines for masking and social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, tickets are also available for a livestreamed concert through the Isis Music Hall Facebook page.

Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning bluegrass songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John Cloyd Miller, the married duo that call themselves Zoe & Cloyd, will take the stage Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. “We are so excited for a live show,” Weinstein says. “We especially appreciate the professionalism at Isis: the booking and promotion is always on point; we always have great audiences there—and excellent sound.” The duo has released new singles in the past year and looks forward to playing the songs live. Joining them will be the rest of their band—Bennett Sullivan on banjo and Kevin Kehrberg on bass. “Having the show be live and streaming means that we can reach a much wider market—the world!” Weinstein says, adding that the pandemic has forced them, like everyone, to become more tech-savvy, with the benefit being that they now play to broader audiences online.

On Sunday, May 16, at 7 p.m., Nikki Talley and Jason Sharp, another musical partnership, will perform live. The two were forced by the pandemic to shift their focus from touring out of their Chevy van “Blue Bell” to staying home in Brevard with their daughter, the inspiration for their latest independent release Blue Eyed Girl. Since 2012, they have been playing more than 150 shows a year. “Being a touring act for so long, it’s refreshing to see a local venue perform with the same level of passion and professionalism as any national stage,” Talley says of Isis Music Hall. The show will be their first in Asheville in a year. “I am over the moon to be playing a live show for folks who have stood by us through this year of grand change,” says Talley, who sings and plays guitar and mountain clawhammer banjo. Sharp accompanies her on guitar and sings harmonies.

The Page Brothers Band presents Jazz From the Carolinas on Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The collection of tunes featured are ones written by musicians from North and South Carolina. Artists include Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Nina Simone and Dizzy Gillespie.

Kristy Cox, a new voice in Australian bluegrass appears Saturday, May 29, at 7 p.m. Her first record deal was signed with the bluegrass label Pisgah Ridge Records, an imprint of Arden’s Mountain Home Music Company, and she is set to record a brand-new album this spring that will be released in September. She was recently named Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year at the Australian Independent Country Music Awards.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule may be found.