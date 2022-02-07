Wood Artist Holland Van Gores Joins Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio

Artist Holland Van Gores has joined the Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio in downtown Brevard. “Lucy is an amazing artist herself so she has a multi-faceted view of what we all need to do to make it work,” Van Gores says. “She is helping us, art lovers and makers, connect in an essential way, one that enhances all our lives.”

Born and raised in California, Van Gores’ mother was an artist and homemaker. “I didn’t know it at the time, but being surrounded by art would cultivate an appreciation and later a way of expression for me,” Van Gores says. “My mother would encourage me to look at the beauty of a butterfly wing or the texture of tree bark and the wonderment of nature.” Van Gores’ father worked on boats and cars in his spare time and his influence led the artist to a career in homebuilding that allowed him to travel. He eventually ended up in the US Virgin Islands.

It was in those islands that he met a woodturner, learned his craft, and eventually bought his own wood lathe. “After a year or two of learning the basics, I was hooked,” Van Gores says. “I brought my work to a gallery on St. Thomas and began selling my turnings. That was 18 years ago and I am still exploring the possibilities of wood turned on a lathe.” After 34 years of island life, Van Gores and his wife moved their family, now with twin daughters, to Brevard in 2012.

Van Gores’ background in building gave him an appreciation for the beauty of wood, which transferred naturally to working with it in the context of art. “I looked for a way to make my turned creations stand out from the others and found that manipulating the shapes by cutting out sections gave me the unique look I desired,” he says. “I have since added textures, carvings and milk paint as added features. No matter what I build these days, I enjoy stepping back and looking closely at what I have made. It enhances my life, making me feel more complete as a human, a way of countering a mass-produced world.”

Van Gores’ work can also be found at The Gallery at Flat Rock. Learn more about the artist at HollandWoodArt.com. Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. Learn more at LucyClarkGallery.com.