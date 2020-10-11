Woolworth Walk Exhibit Supports Appalachian Wild

Through Sunday, October 31, Woolworth Walk presents A Woolworth Walk on the Wild Side: An Appalachian Wild Art Exhibit, a multi-artist exhibit to support the nonprofit Appalachian Wild. “This exhibit will raise funds and awareness for Appalachian Wild’s tireless efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and release nearly 2,000 wild animals each year, while also promoting local artists who are dedicated to capturing the beauty of native wildlife,” says Kerri Conrad, Appalachian Wild development coordinator.

Conrad contacted Woolworth’s gallery director, Erin Kellem, after being inspired by the abundance of wildlife-focused artwork in Woolworth Walk. “So much inspiration comes from the natural world and the animals in it and you’ll see the evidence of that in the works of many, many artists,” says Kellem. “Taking steps to care for nature and animals in our immediate region will help preserve it for future generations and continuing inspiration.” Visitors will be able to see the work of 17 participating artists in Woolworth’s front window, and are also encouraged to head indoors and peruse the booths of these artists, each marked with a paw print. “A lot of my subjects are derived from observations and photographs of local animals so this seemed like a great fit,” says Brian Mashburn, who is contributing two limited-edition prints made from his recent paintings. “So much of Asheville’s appeal revolves around the natural world. It’s important to have local advocates and educators and I’m happy to support the work they do.” Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Learn more and donate to Appalachian Wild at AppalachianWild.org.