Works by Fine Art Photographer Daniel Iyari in One-Day Exhibit

Fine art photographer Daniel Iyari will present work in his first public show in a one-day exhibition on Thursday, November 18, from 5—8 p.m. at the Renaissance Asheville Hotel. Night Visions will display a collection of Iyari’s photographs that have been printed on archival metallic paper and face mounted on acrylic. The free event is open to the public and includes complimentary wine and light refreshments.

Iyari’s photographs are not straightforward representations, but works of art that are achieved through a methodical and time-consuming process. “Each photo shoot is planned in advance to some degree,” Iyari says. He hikes out to various locations in nature and uses carefully placed lights to stage his images—hence the title of the exhibition, Night Visions. “Once I return home I begin combining all the images from that shoot until the final image reveals itself,” he says. “Some of the photos contain more than 50 exposures.”

Iyari first forayed into photography in an effort to see things more clearly because of his poor eyesight—the zoom feature allowed him to see scenes in greater detail. He came into his signature style out of a desire to combine the vibrant colors of his home country of Mexico with the beautiful and unique nature of Western North Carolina. “My process exposes nature’s amazing details while allowing me to illuminate it with colorful lights,” he says.

The Renaissance Asheville Hotel is located at 31 Woodfin Street. Iyari also has a studio space in Foundation Studios at 27 Foundy Street in the River Arts District. For more information, visit DanielIyari.com.