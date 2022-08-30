Wortham Center Announces Exciting Upcoming Season

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Asheville is proud to announce a full lineup of world-class companies and performers for its 2022/23 season, which runs from September through May 2023.

“The upcoming season focuses on joy, excitement, connection, escape and laughter,” says Wortham Arts managing director Rae Geoffrey. “This selection is designed to lift your spirits and take your breath away.”

The lineup features a wide range of top touring artists in music, theater, dance, comedy and other performing arts, as well as ancillary classes, workshops and events. Over the course of nine months, beginning on Saturday, September 10, the Wortham Center will present a total of 44 performances from 23 artists. An additional 12 performances from nine artists make up the Student Series, which provides school groups and families with the opportunity to see world-class works of art.

The season kicks off with Croce Plays Croce on September 10. A.J. Croce, son of late singer-songwriter Jim Croce, will perform his father’s beloved tunes—from “Operator” to “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” to “Time in a Bottle,” written for A.J.—mixing in his own arrangements and songs that influenced both musicians.

“In times of stress, we often turn to nostalgia for comfort,” says Geoffrey. “The music of Jim Croce is the soundtrack for many people’s memories of, perhaps, simpler times.”

Next, enjoy a powerful vision of ballet in the 21st century when Complexions Contemporary Ballet takes the stage September 23 and 24. This innovative New York City-based company combines remarkably gifted dancers, powerful choreography and the electrifying riffs of rocker Lenny Kravitz in Love Rocks, part of a larger program that re-envisions ballet through technical precision, athletic prowess and sheer passion.

Other performances include The Book of Moron by comedian Robert Dubac; Quarteto Nuevo, merging musical styles from around the globe; the South African ensemble Soweto Gospel Choir; and Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, back by popular demand.

“I am particularly excited about expanding our relationship with Stewart/Owen Dance to a resident company and to commissioning an original piece which will premier in April as part of their scheduled performances,” says Geoffrey.

Tickets for all performances are available at WorthamArts.org as well as in person at the box office, or by calling 828.257.4530. The theatre offers flexible, multi-show discount packages starting with as few as three performances.

For a full season lineup and more information, visit WorthamArts.org.