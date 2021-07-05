Wortham Center Presents Recording Artist Yolanda Rabun

Songstress and North Carolina-based recording artist Yolanda Rabun will perform Saturday, July 17, at 8 p.m. at Diana Wortham Theatre as part of the Asheville Area Arts Council’s (AAAC’s) Live! An Asheville Arts Benefit Series, supporting local nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. A portion of proceeds from this performance will be donated to Buncombe County Schools choral programs. A pre-show happy hour will take place from 7—8 p.m.

“We are grateful to have survived this challenging period in our history through the support of generous donors, the AAAC, Arts NC, Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority and our wonderful state arts council and legislators,” says Wortham Center managing director Rae Geoffrey. “Yolanda is the embodiment of the word ‘celebration’, so her performance will be the perfect way to reopen Wortham’s treasured facility, bringing joy and a celebratory spirit to this event.”

A skilled singer with a natural storytelling instinct, Rabun performs with endless energy, commanding vocal power and inventiveness. Her stage shows are engaging, full of passion and include straight-ahead and contemporary jazz, blues, folk, pop and gospel. A rich-voiced chanteuse and North Carolina-based composer, producer, arranger and recording artist, Rabun has opened for and sung with such iconic artists as Jennifer Holliday, Howard Hewett, Ron Isley and the Isley Brothers, R&B singer KEM and the iconic drummer Sheila E. She has traveled to Japan, South Korea, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and Jordan delivering her blend of soulful music. She is also a mother and a corporate lawyer.

“My other roles actually empower my art,” says Rabun. “I unapologetically live my entire life and I encourage everyone around me to do the same, including my audiences. Music is a beautiful vessel to carry that message of holding onto your dreams.”

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue, in Asheville. Tickets to Yolanda Rabun’s performance are $42 each. Learn more or purchase tickets at WorthamArts.org or by contacting the box office at 828.257.4530.