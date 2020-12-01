10th Annual Deck the Trees Includes Downtown Businesses

Deck the Trees, sponsored by the Monte Vista Hotel in Black Mountain, expands this year to include trees inside the hotel as well as in shops and other businesses throughout the community. Viewers can vote for their favorite design by making a donation to benefit the Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry Fuel Fund. The trees, decorated in the theme And A Star Appeared, will be displayed from Thursday, December 3, through Monday, January 4.

“Having nearly 30 trees in the Monte Vista would not allow for social distancing,” says event organizer Libba Fairleigh. “So, we visited with several previous participants and asked if they would be interested in displaying their tree at their place of business, and the response was so enthusiastic that we knew we had a new, revised version of Deck The Trees.”

A diverse array of participants includes Kilwin’s Black Mountain ice cream and confectionery shop; Sassafras on Sutton, an independent bookstore, espresso café and toy store; Black Mountain Beautification Committee; and Black Mountain Home for Children.

“While in past years it was fun to come together with others at the Monte Vista, we’re excited to have the chance to invite folks into our store and café with a specially decorated tree in 2020,” says Black Mountain Home development officer Sarah Thomas. “As we’re all trying to balance safety and wellness with economic health and a return to work, we hope that having trees throughout the community will encourage visitors and locals to get out and experience all Black Mountain has to offer.”

In keeping with the theme, Black Mountain-Swannanoa Chamber of Commerce offers a STAR (Strolling Through Area Retail) passport to be picked up at any participating business and stamped when the holder makes a transaction. When five stamps are acquired, the holder may submit the passport to the Chamber drop box for a chance to win a $100 prize.

“This new version of Deck the Trees demonstrates what a real community event this is, with stores, committees and organizations all working together for a good cause,” says Black Mountain Beautification Committee co-chair Kate Ramsey. “I hope it will draw people into many of the local businesses that have had such a difficult year.”

For more information, visit SVCMBlackMountain.org/deckthetrees or email libbafairleigh@gmail.com.