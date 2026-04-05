Home & Garden: Vintage Finds at Waynesville’s Hodge Podge Herald Springtime

Located in Waynesville’s village of Hazelwood, Hodge Podge offers a uniquely curated assortment of finds that owner Teresa Beck procures and displays with a practiced eye and, these days, with a nod to springtime. The shop “is like going back in time, but is focused on the here and now,” she says. “From vintage rabbits and birds to colorful pottery and glassware, you can find spring blooming in the entire shop. Easter comes early this year and so does the opportunity to fill your home with furniture and accessories that add personality and beauty.”

Beck found her love for retail as a teenager working in her parents’ clothing store. Later, even though she had a career as a nurse and raised two children, she opened her own shops in the various places where she lived, starting with a shop in a small town in Alabama. The premise—and name—for her current store hearkens back to her mother’s vision of home decorating as a “hodge podge” of items lovingly picked up here and there and arranged with an eye for what feels right for the individual. Beck enjoys seeing shoppers fascinated with unique and interesting pieces that still have a purpose.

And if you’re fortunate enough to have everything you need for your own home, don’t forget Hodge Podge when shopping for furniture and accessories for friends and loved ones. “You might even find that perfect gift for the person who has everything,” Beck says. “We personally shop for and curate our inventory to be both functional and unique as well as affordable and relevant!”

Hodge Podge is located at 472 Hazelwood Avenue, Waynesville. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 828.506.6712.