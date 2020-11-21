Asheville Businesses Share COVID-19 Strategies

With virtually no industry unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners everywhere struggle to stay afloat while maintaining the health and safety of their staff and customers. Below, three Asheville business owners share how they are operating.

“Opening our shop one week prior to the closing of the state due to COVID-19, we faced many challenges,” says Chris Johnson, owner of Dynamic Detailing, which specializes in ceramic detailing of vehicles. “What was already a large obstacle in educating potential clients on this new process and technology became even more difficult.”

Rather than accepting defeat at such an early stage of the business, Johnson and his team pushed through. Though they started out servicing 4-5 vehicles per month, they are now servicing 3-4 each week.

“We do not work on more than one vehicle per day so as to avoid potential cross contamination,” says Johnson. “Not only has this benefited our customers from a health perspective, it has given them the highest quality of service with their vehicle receiving our undivided attention.”

The business model at Mattress By Appointment made adjusting to the pandemic easier for owner Peter Figliozzi. The showroom is not open to walk-ins, which ensures that customers always have ample space for social distancing.

“When someone sets up an appointment with us, we are prepared to offer a welcoming, safe environment for that individual and their family,” says Figliozzi.

Mattress By Appointment has no salespeople, a fact that, along with an off-thebeaten- path location, means low overhead so that savings may be passed on to the customer. The discount retailer is also able to provide same-day delivery, something Figliozzi says is now hard to find due to COVID-19. “We frequently have clients who were told they would need to wait at least a week for a mattress elsewhere,” he says.

For Revolution Access, a company focused on making homes accessible for residents with mobility impairments, a strict protocol is in place for owners Blaine and Tami Singleton and their employees. Personal protective equipment must be taken on all appointments.

Masks and hand sanitizer are used during each visit and, in some cases, gowns and booties are worn. Before entering any client’s home, Revolution Access personnel must ask residents a series of CDC-recommended questions.

“Our customers realize that we respect their personal space and safety,” says Blaine Singleton. “Since COVID-19, we have received many requests to provide modifications and equipment to enable clients to keep their children and adults in their homes and safe with their families.”

Learn more at Dynamic-Detailing.com, MattressByAppointment.com and RevolutionAccess.com.