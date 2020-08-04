Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend Set for August 22-23 in Waynesville

The 2nd annual Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend, a fundraiser for the historic Shelton House, will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23. “The Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend is our largest event held at Shelton House,” says museum director Dannehl Strautz. “Like most businesses, COVID-19 has greatly impacted our museum and we hope that this event will help us preserve the history, heritage and crafts of our beautiful historic home, barn and grounds.”

The weekend includes a two-day art and craft fair on the Shelton Campus with food vendors and live music. Business and community organizations will be set up at socially distanced booths on the west side of Shelton House, near the barn. The Shelton House Museum and the Shelton Carriage House Gift Shop will be open for limited capacity visitors and there will be two special exhibits: Medicine in Haywood County (1870-1950) and Early 20th Century Agriculture in the Shelton Barn. “We are very excited to share these old Haywood County medical instruments, devices and history that have been hiding in the Shelton House stables for 40 years,” says Strautz. “We are not exactly sure why Shelton House accepted these medical artifacts so long ago, or why they were packed in boxes inside our old stables, but we decided to dig them out and share them for our 2020 Special Exhibit.”

All visitors will be asked to wear masks in any indoor location and to maintain social distancing on the grounds (masks are still encouraged, even outdoors). Hours for the festival are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. “We are a non-profit organization and we really need this event to be successful,” says Strautz. “We are hopeful that locals and visitors will be ready to get outdoors and visit us for Blue Ridge Heritage Weekend.”

The Shelton Campus is located off Pigeon Street just three blocks from Main Street in Waynesville. For more information, visit SheltonHouse.org or call 828.452.1551.