Brevard Brings Community Together for America’s 250th Celebration

Heart of Brevard will host a two-day celebration marking the nation’s 250th anniversary on Independence Day Weekend. Festivities begin Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m. along East Main Street with an evening street festival featuring live music, food trucks, local vendors and a beer garden. On Saturday, programming ramps up at 10 a.m. with craft and retail vendors, nonprofit booths and family-friendly attractions such as interactive games and a foam party. A patriotic program scheduled for 11 a.m. will include a flag-raising ceremony, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and a recognition of the country’s semiquincentennial. Brevard Brewing, Oskar Blues Brewery, Noblebrau Brewing, Griffon & Sphynx and Ecusta Brewing are each offering Patriot’s Pints, a custom anniversary brew in honor of a specific NC patriot of the Revolutionary War. Heart of Brevard is hosting a Patriotic Windows Competition, encouraging local businesses to decorate their storefronts. The day will also include a youth bike parade, a hot dog eating contest, a classic car show, live music and an evening street dance. The celebration will conclude after dark with a fireworks display.

“We’re excited about the many ways our community is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary, from Patriot’s Pint custom brews to the Patriotic Windows Competition to the festivities on July Fourth,” says Transylvania County Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Clark Lovelace. “Small communities have a unique way of bringing big moments to life, and this will be a memorable experience for both residents and visitors.”

Melissa Driver owns the local bike shop CykelWorx, which is organizing the bike parade in partnership with Heart of Brevard and the Brevard Bike Alliance. “Our shop is about more than bikes—it’s about connection, community and helping kids experience the joy of riding,” says Driver. “This event gives young riders a fun, welcoming way to be part of a meaningful local tradition while bringing families together. What makes the parade special is its simplicity and inclusivity. Kids decorate their bikes, ride through downtown and feel the energy of a community celebrating alongside them. If there’s one thing to know, it’s that this event is for everyone—easy to join, low-pressure and all about having fun. Just show up, decorate a bike and ride.”

Longstanding traditions also anchor the weekend, including the annual hot dog eating contest at Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop, which has become a staple of Brevard’s Independence Day festivities. “Rocky’s Grill & Soda Shop has hosted the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest for the past 30 years,” says Stacey Rhodes, owner of Rocky’s with her husband Jason. “It is a Brevard tradition that we are excited to continue. Our old-fashioned American diner and hot dogs are as American as it gets. This year is even more exciting as we celebrate 250 years of America. It will be an exciting event here in Brevard and a great opportunity to bring the community together and remember how lucky we are to live in this great country.”

Learn more at BrevardNC.org.