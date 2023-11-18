Bohemian Baby Sponsors Gift Wrapping at Grove Arcade

Beginning Thanksgiving weekend and running through Christmas Eve, Bohemian Baby will sponsor gift wrapping at the Grove Arcade North entrance. Pandemic of Love Asheville volunteers will wrap the packages and boxes. Bows and a wide variety of beautiful holiday papers will be available, including wrapping for Hanukkah.

Pandemic of Love is an all-volunteer global mutual aid movement, started in the early days of the pandemic. All proceeds from gift wrapping will benefit neighbors in need throughout Western North Carolina. Assistance is provided for needs such as utility bills, car repairs, food and housing. All assistance is provided through donations and fundraisers.

Also, mark your calendars for Saturday, December 9, when author Cindy Bowen will sign and read her book Playing with Gaia… Discovering the Spirit of Mother Earth at Bohemian Baby from 12–2 p.m. “This book explores reconnecting with the playful part of ourselves that is the flow of the river, the stillness of the rock, and the growing tree, reaching for the sun, proud just to be,” says Bowen. “Reconnect with that ever-present lively world of nature that is all around you, and within you.”

Bowen says she enjoys the opportunity provided by these readings at Bohemian Baby to meet families that understand the importance of play, especially playing outside. “It’s fun to meet my readers in person and see their bright souls light up with this uplifting message of connection, balance and inner harmony,” she says.

Bohemian Baby is located in the Grove Arcade at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 145-B, Asheville. Learn more at AVLBohoBaby.com.