Originally from Flushing, NY, printmaker and educator Denise Markbreit is gratefully ensconced in her spacious studio at Riverview Station in Asheville’s River Arts District. “I love the community here and at the 310Art Gallery, where I am a resident artist,” she says. “I had been coming to Asheville for many years attending the Grove Park Inn National Arts & Crafts Conference and had always thought of retiring here. When my ex-husband/best-friend became ill, that was the catalyst for my move. I cared for him until he passed.”

Fortunately, she was able to retire from her career of more than 30 years teaching art in NYC public schools. “As a passionate educator, I will never stop teaching,” says Markbreit, who shares her studio with Lisa Steffens and guest artists. They offer demos every Second Saturday. “We are a green, safer space and use no chemicals or solvents for any of our print processes. We use Akua® ink, a soy-based product that I have been using for 15 years. It does everything traditional ink does and more. And we clean up with soap and water!”

Learn more at AshevillePrintStudio.com, 310Art.com, Facebook and Instagram. Asheville Print Studio is located at Riverview Station, 191 Lyman Street, #224.