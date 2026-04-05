Home & Garden: Scallywag’s Offers Quality Furniture and Decorative Touches for the Home

It’s not infrequent at Scallywag’s, a consignment furniture store in Waynesville, to hear someone say, “I should have bought it when I saw it.” The store offers high-quality items on a time-based pricing schedule. Customers can risk waiting until the price drops at the next level—a date on the tag tells when that will be—but, then again, it may sell at its current price to another buyer in the meantime.

“Our primary goal is offering value to the customer and consigner,” says Libbi Webb, co-owner with her husband Kerry Webb of Scallywag’s. “We have a fantastic variety.”

The spacious store holds a large variety of furniture and decorative items arranged in harmonious groupings. “The store is constantly changing and always being updated with new consignments,” says Libbi. “We get new consignments daily. Our sales floor looks amazing and is wonderfully laid out. People are shocked that everything is consignment. It is easy to spend hours wandering around the store and still not see everything.”

Scallywag’s keeps a list of trusted movers for items that need to be delivered to homes. In addition, help with donations is offered. “Our consignors have the option to retrieve their items that do not sell,” Libbi says, “or to have us donate them to a nonprofit in the area on their behalf.”

Good service and an appealing inventory create loyalty in the community and beyond. “We have built a relationship with several of our consigners,” Libbi says, “and we are always happy to welcome new faces.”

Scallywag’s is located at 171 Muse Business Park, Waynesville. Store hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more and see some of the available items at ScallywagWeb.com.