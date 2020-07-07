Brevard Gallery/Studio Gets A New Name

Artists @ Work Studio & Gallery in downtown Brevard is now The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio. The site includes Clark’s workspace for creating ceramics, photography and jewelry, and a gallery to showcase her work as well as that of other local artists.

When Clark began her work in clay nearly 14 years ago, she created a website and Facebook and Instagram accounts with the name Lucy Clark Pottery. Eleven years later, she and three other artists started Artists @ Work Studio & Gallery as a way to share working space and have a small gallery. By the end of 2019, Clark’s only remaining partner, Cathryn Cooper, chose to return to being a full-time artist. Clark, who was in love with what they had built, stayed.

“When the pandemic caused me to close my doors in mid-March, I quickly decided that I needed to diversify my ability to represent my artists as well as my own work,” she says. “I applied for, and received, a generous grant from Transylvania Tomorrow which helped immensely so that I could focus on what came next for my space.”

After consulting with a friend in marketing, Clark decided to change the name to closely align with the name she had been cultivating for years. “The Lucy Clark Gallery & Studio seemed to encompass all of that evolution,” she says. “I will continue to have a working space as well as represent some incredible local artists.”

Those artists include Cathryn Cooper (acrylic/mixed media), Diane Kuehn (eco-dyed fiber and polymer clay jewelry), Manfred Rehm (mixed media sculpture), Louis Bishop (oil/pastel), Bob Gomez (handcrafted wood furniture), Elizabeth Lemon (silk mixed/media), Brenda Cameron (natural fiber face masks), Terry Ashley (photography), Stephanie Shuptrine (watercolor/egg tempura) and Lyn Asselta (pastel).

For more information call Lucy Clark at 828.577.2719 or visit LucyClarkGallery.com, Facebook @TheLucyClarkGalleryandStudio or Instagram @LucyClarkGalleryandStudio.