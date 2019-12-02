Avid European travelers Tom and Kim McMurtry have brought a touch of Europe to Black Mountain’s downtown historic district. Leaving previous careers in higher education, the McMurtrys opened Europa in 2014. “We bring in those handcrafts that you may have wanted to bring home from your travels, but couldn’t—like a Harris Tweed cap from Scotland or a cuckoo clock from Germany,” says Kim. “We also find that our store speaks to the cultural heritage that folks are discovering through their ancestral DNA analyses.”

With the tagline “Fine Gifts from Europe and America,” Europa offers gifts imported from 17 countries, including Polish pottery, Italian glass, Swedish Dala horses and French pocketknives.

“Our shop is especially popular during the Christmas season, when we offer delicious seasonal treats like German brandy-filled chocolates, lebkuchen and stollen,” Tom says. “Our favorite time to visit Europe is for the outdoor markets at Christmas, and we hope we can provide a taste of that for our customers.”

Europa is located at 125 Cherry Street in Black Mountain. To learn more, visit EuropaFineGifts.com.