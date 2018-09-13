New Boutique Opens on Asheville’s South Slope

A new boutique, blu29, has opened its doors in the South Slope neighborhood of Asheville. Owned by Heather Stefani and Leeann Mayes, blu29 offers a one-stop shop for self and home. The store’s beautifully curated inventory includes high-end apparel basics like denim and knits, as well as a unique collection of North Carolina-made furniture blended with vintage pieces and home accessories.

Stefani boasts a long career as a senior business leader and consultant in the fashion, apparel and athletic industries. She moved to Asheville from the New York area and blu29 is the realization of a long-held dream. “I love shopping, especially for clothing,” she says. “Denim is a staple and my goal is to offer great-fitting jeans and coordinating tops that are trendy and easy to wear.” Mayes, originally from the Philadelphia area, brings an interior design background to the blu29 team. Her work has been featured in Southern Living, Travel & Leisure and Better Homes and Gardens. In addition to selling items out of the store, she continues to offer design services and custom soft goods. “I am excited to open a store to bring beautiful furniture and accessories to more people beyond only my clients,” Mayes says. “I always design for a feeling. I want a home to feel comfortable and beautiful for the people who live there.”

Along with designer clothing brands like FRAME, J Brand and Skull Cashmere, blu29 carries locally made pottery, jewelry and paintings. The modern-yet-cozy boutique invites visitors to browse and linger, enjoying the interior vignettes and admiring the colorful mural painted by Stefani’s son, Zander Stefani. Blu29 hosts parties for groups that would like to enjoy the store and shop privately. They also plan to host monthly events with refreshments and live music, during which a percentage of sales will go to The Boys and Girls Club of Buncombe County. The next event is on Friday, September 21, from 6–8 p.m.

Blu29 is located at 146 Church Street. For more information, visit blu29.com or find blu29 on Facebook and @_blu29 on Instagram.